'The Price is Right Live' coming to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Come on down, folks! You could be the next contestant on one of the most popular game shows in the world.

"The Price is Right Live" is coming to the Quad Cities for a one-night show at the Adler Theatre on March 22. Randomly-selected members of the audience will have the chance to play some of the show's most famous game, including Plinko, Cliffhangers and even the Showcase Showdown. The games are played for prizes, just like in the TV show; players can win vacations, appliances, or even — you guessed it — a brand-new car!