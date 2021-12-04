The Niabi Zoo reopens to the public

The zoo in Coal Valley opens its doors for the first time since June

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley held their grand reopening on Sunday.

The zoo shut down last June due to the ongoing pandemic. In those months the zoo saw a loss of revenue, but Director of Niabi Zoo, Lee Jackson said they're ready to push forward.

"We've lost over a third of our revenue. So it's been tough, and we've been kind of tightening our belts, but we're also moving forward. We're not standing still."

Tickets for Sunday and Monday are completely sold out, but Sunday's rain put a damper on attendance.

The zoo is allowing 1,000 people entry each day, but not everyone will arrive at the same time.

"We're bringing people in two blocks. A morning block and an afternoon block. Now it is from nine to 12 for the first block with the last entry at 11, and 12 to three for the second block."