New water and ice skating recreation center 'landing' in Bettendorf

The city is partnering with YMCA for a new recreation area with a state-of-the-art pool called 'The Landing', which opens in Spring 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf.

The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.

The water zone will feature a three-story tall slide tower, new pools and a lazy river.

Park officials say it'll be 50 percent larger than the current water park, and that the collaboration with YMCA is convenient.

"They said hey, we wanna build an outdoor pool, you wanna build an outdoor pool," City of Bettendorf Recreation Director Kim Kidwell said. "Why don't we pool our resources and build a fabulous water park instead of two smaller pools? And that's when we started talking."

The water park itself is estimated to cost over $18 million, which will be equally split between the city, YMCA and private donations.

The ice rink will be 176 feet long and be converted into a turf area during the off-season.

The hope is that the facility will be able to bring in more business year-round.

"I think definitely people are looking for outdoor activities - especially in the winter with the ice rink," Kidwell said. "It's a point in the year where you're tired of being outside. You're looking for things to do, affordable things to do. And so the Council, the City really believes it's a great amenity for the community and for everyone in the Quad Cities that comes."

YMCA is also buying the city's fitness center across the street, with plans to turn it into a youth recreation building.

"We'll do our youth basketball, recreational basketball over there," YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley President Brad Martell said. "We hope to repurpose the old swimming pool and fitness center in that location, make it an all-day licensed child-care, early learning center, which will service a hundred kids.