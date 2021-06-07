The Group raises over $4,000 for scholarship in honor of doctor killed in boating accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport medical spa raised money and gathered with community members to honor a member who was tragically killed in a boating accident last year.
Revive At The Group Med Spa, as well as its parent organization, The Group, made an Instagram post on Monday, June 7 commemorating the fruits of the gathering and fundraising; a $4,279 check going into the Dr. Anita L. Pinc Memorial Scholarship.
Dr. Pinc was a physician in the organization who was killed in a boating accident in LeClaire, Iowa on August 16, 2020, which also took the life of her fiance and injured several other people.
Staff, family, and community members gathered wearing purple to honor Dr. Pinc's memory on her birthday, June 7.
Dr. Pinc's memorial scholarship was established about a week after her death, and goes towards supporting women studying to become medical doctors.