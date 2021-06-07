The Group raises over $4,000 for scholarship in honor of doctor killed in boating accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport medical spa raised money and gathered with community members to honor a member who was tragically killed in a boating accident last year.

Revive At The Group Med Spa, as well as its parent organization, The Group, made an Instagram post on Monday, June 7 commemorating the fruits of the gathering and fundraising; a $4,279 check going into the Dr. Anita L. Pinc Memorial Scholarship.