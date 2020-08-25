The Group establishes scholarship fund in memory of Dr. Anita Pinc

A scholarship fund was established for women becoming medical doctors in memory of Dr. Anita Pinc, a local gynecologist who died in a boating accident last week.

Pinc's colleagues at The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists created the scholarship in her memory. Dr. Anita L. Pinc Memorial Scholarship is awarded to women attending medical school to become a doctor within the Quad Cities region.

"Dr. Pinc was an advocate for many local charities and community organizations," The Group said on their website.

"She was especially passionate about, and supportive of, women in medicine. Education is the gift that lasts a lifetime, and we feel carrying her legacy forward to future generations of students is one meaningful way to honor her work, accomplishments, and loved ones."

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is set to administer the scholarship.

Donations in memory of Pinc can be made to the scholarship fund as well as the No Foot Too Small Birthing + Bereavement Suite and CCKMA-QC.