The First Day Project needs your help collecting school supplies

Since 2006, Quad City area schools and volunteer groups have coordinated a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.
The First Day Project meets the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees.
The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.
Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Notebooks
- Loose-Leaf Paper
- Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pencils
- Pens
- Washable Markers
- Watercolor Paints
- Erasers
- Glue Sticks
- Pencil Boxes
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Headphones
To make an online donation visit qccommunityfoundation.org. Make checks payable and send to QC Community Foundation and send to 852 Middle Rd. Ste 100, Bettendorf. Please write First Day Project in memo line.
COLLECTION SITES July 2nd - July 28th
Mel Foster Co.
- Mel Foster Co. 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722
- Mel Foster Co. 2500 41st St. , Moline, IL 61265
- Mel Foster Co. 2215 E. Kimberly Rd. , Davenport, IA 52807 Mel Foster Insurance Division 3218 E 35th St Ct, Davenport, IA 52807
Carpetland
- 4337 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806
- 4201 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
Midwest Complete Construction
- 3720 46th Ave, Rock Island, IL 6120 1
McManus Orthodontics
- 4507 24th St, Rock Island, IL 61201
WQAD Drop Off Wednesday, July 28th 6am - 6pm
- 3003 Park 16th St, Moline, IL 61265
IOWA - July 1 - 31
Bettendorf Community School District
District Administration Center - 3311 18th St., Bettendorf
Davenport Community School District
Achievement Service Center - 1702 Main St. Davenport
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf
ILLINOIS - July 1 - 24
Moline School District
Allendale - 1619 11th Ave., Moline