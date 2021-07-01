The First Day Project needs your help collecting school supplies

The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City Students in need.

Since 2006, Quad City area schools and volunteer groups have coordinated a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.

The First Day Project meets the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees.

The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.

Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Composition Notebooks

Loose-Leaf Paper

Pocket Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Pencils

Pens

Washable Markers

Watercolor Paints

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Pencil Boxes

Rulers

Scissors

Headphones

To make an online donation visit qccommunityfoundation.org. Make checks payable and send to QC Community Foundation and send to 852 Middle Rd. Ste 100, Bettendorf. Please write First Day Project in memo line.

COLLECTION SITES July 2nd - July 28th

Mel Foster Co.

Mel Foster Co. 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf , IA 52722

, IA 52722 Mel Foster Co. 2500 41st St. , Moline , IL 61265

, IL 61265 Mel Foster Co. 2215 E. Kimberly Rd. , Davenport, IA 52807 Mel Foster Insurance Division 3218 E 35th St Ct, Davenport, IA 52807

Carpetland

4337 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806

4201 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265

Midwest Complete Construction

3720 46th Ave, Rock Island, IL 6120 1

McManus Orthodontics

4507 24th St, Rock Island, IL 61201

WQAD Drop Off Wednesday, July 28th 6am - 6pm

3003 Park 16th St, Moline, IL 61265

IOWA - July 1 - 31

Bettendorf Community School District

District Administration Center - 3311 18th St., Bettendorf

Davenport Community School District

Achievement Service Center - 1702 Main St. Davenport

Pleasant Valley Community School District

Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

ILLINOIS - July 1 - 24