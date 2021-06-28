The Downtown Bettendorf Organization Held Their First Budget Meeting and Announced Upcoming Projects

The organization announced that a Japanese Steakhouse and Mexican restaurant will be opening in Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Downtown Bettendorf Organization had a meeting to discus updates on this year's accomplishments and budget Monday.

This was the first year the organization was able to fund projects needed to transform the downtown area.

"I physically went around to all property owners... Business commercial owners, multi-resident and industrial properties and basically asked if it was alright to put a levy on their property in order to create a budget", said Ryan Jantzi, Executive Director of Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

The Downtown Bettendorf Self- Supported Municipal Improvement District (SSMID) is the organization's funding entity created last year.

Over 50% of local businesses invested in SSMID. The investment made up for $150,000 of a $300,000 yearly budget for the organization.

Some of the money was spent on digital advertisements for local businesses, construction on a community park and a high school scholarship to create designs for gateway signage throughout the area.

DBO's major accomplishments for the year is the completion of the new TBK Bank and the construction on Bettendorf's new "Be The Light" park. The greenspace will be used for outdoor recreation, entertainment and rotating food trucks.

"We're trying to add some color to the downtown.. Break up the urban jungle. As you know we have two one ways that go through our downtown. We want people to slow down that are downtown... We want to create a neighborhood down here", Jantzi Said.

DBO is focusing on expanding on what downtown Bettendorf already has. Home Improvement stores make up many of the business there.

The organization created an incentive for property and commercial building owners to utilize these businesses to start renovations in the area. The Facade and Exterior Grant Program will give $50,000 to downtown property owners for building improvement. There's a maximum of $15,000 per applicant.