The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services.

Davenport residents can take the survey here. The biennial city survey began in 2006 and was last administered in 2020.

Questions from the survey are designed to gauge community satisfaction with police, fire, parks, public works, communications and more.

The survey is open to Davenport residents from Oct. 7 through Oct. 21 and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Responses will be sent to the ETC Institute, which is administering the survey for the city. All results will remain fully confidential upon submission. ETC will compile and deliver the results to City leaders, and the results are anticipated to be made public in December. Furthermore, the results will be discussed at public forums during the upcoming budget cycle.

“The time residents invest in completing this survey will help to influence many of the decisions that will be made about Davenport’s future," Mayor Mike Matson said. The responses will also allow City leadership and staff to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing our community."

