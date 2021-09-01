Tell me you're from the Midwest without saying you're from the Midwest...

Oh, the things Midwesterners will do for a ButterBurger and cheese curds dipped in ranch.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — When a trend going around the Internet asking people to show their Midwestern roots reached Claire McKay from Rock Island, she knew exactly how she would respond to the prompt. The ask; "Tell me you're from the Midwest without telling me you're from the Midwest."

Claire took to Twitter to post this video of her dad, Andy McKay, who's also Chief Photographer at WQAD Channel 8. In the clip, Andy is seen clearing the Culver's drive-thru sign with a snow brush. The McKay's happened to be first in line that day. Oh, the things Midwesterners will do for a good ol' ButterBurger and cheese curds dipped in ranch.