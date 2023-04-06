16-year-old boy drowns in pond at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf

A 16-year-old boy was found two hours after disappearing in the pond around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday June 3.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A teenage boy has died after drowning in the quarry pond at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Saturday evening.

Bettendorf emergency personnel responded to several 911 calls shortly before 6:30 p.m. on June 3, saying that a person was drowning while swimming in the pond.

The Bettendorf Fire Department, along with Bettendorf Police, launched a boat to aid in the search for the missing boy.

The body of a 16-year-old male was found in the water deceased at 8:27 p.m. that night.

The incident is under investigation, and the name of the deceased will be released later, pending family notification.