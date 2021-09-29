Teen who inspired Davenport West community with creativity passes away from cancer

Madi White was 19 years old when she passed away on September 22.

A Davenport teenager who inspired her community with her courage throughout a battle with cancer has passed away.

During her time at Davenport West High School, Madi took an interest in welding and made a bench aimed at passing along optimism to those enduring a similar battle as hers.

The bench, which she made in 2019 showcased 26 ribbons, all different colors representing different types of cancer. It was displayed at West High School and said "TOMORROW IS A NEW DAY."

"Just know she never, not once, complained about her diagnosis," said Madi's mom, Teri. "She fought hard to the end. This diagnosis didn’t define who she was. She had goals and her view on life gave strength to all of us around her to keep fighting, she was my hero!"

In her obituary, Madi is described as "a wonderful daughter, sister and friend," who enjoyed welding and spending time planting in her greenhouse.

A memorial service has been planned for Thursday September 30. Family members have asked that instead of flowers, donations of plants will be planted in her memory.

Teri said her daughter's bench will be displayed during her funeral.