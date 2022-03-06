More than 100 teens are currently enrolled in programs at the Recharge Teen Center in Monmouth. Staff say about 30 students are there each day during the week.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — A new community center on South Main Street in Monmouth is helping provide resources to area teenagers.

The "RECHARGE Teen Center" has been open since March 31, 2022. Complete with flat-screen TVs, couches, a full kitchen and a food pantry, center staff are helping teens explore, while also meet their needs.

"We have a lot of freedom here," said Bright Doh, a student at Monmouth-Roseville High School who has been attending programs since the teen center opened.

"People are using the same resources as you, they’re in the same activities as you," Doh said.

Amy Gugliotta is one of two coordinators at the RECHARGE Teen Center. The center is owned by Eagle View Community Health, based in Monmouth.

"There's just a lot of kids that are struggling that really need some extra help," Gugliotta said.

The center continues to grow. There are more than 100 teens already enrolled in programming there, and around 30 kids check-in each day during the week.

"We have a washing machine and dryer downstairs," Gugliotta said. "We have kids that might not have running water, or you know might not have electricity, different things like that."

The center also offers resources like homework help during the school year and a food pantry that helps each teen thrive once they leave the community center.

"There's no fee to enroll," Gugliotta said. "There's no fee for the pantry, there's no fee for the classes. It's all free."

It has become a place these teens are excited to come to grow and learn.

"It's like a second home," Doh said.

Gugliotta and her team are also using community partnerships to help make the center's resources financially possible.

"A community center means your community really has to buy in," she said.

On Friday, Smithfield Foods presented the teen center with a $15,000 check. That money can be used to continue programming and cover operating expenses.

Gugliotta expects the team and program offerings to expand in the future, too. She said it is possible Monmouth College students could come to the RECHARGE Teen Center after classes in the fall to work as interns or as tutors for the teens.