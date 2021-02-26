Teaching Black History: how local elementary schools are bringing #BlackHistoryMonth into the classroom

Throughout Black History Month, WQAD is celebrating with a series of stories recognizing our local Black community.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Para-educator Kevita Puckett is giving some special lessons this month.

"Typically, black history really wasn't taught in school at all. So my passion behind what I'm doing, I'm giving these kids something that I never got," says Puckett.

What she's giving, are traveling lessons on Black History Month, at Davenport's Jefferson Elementary. As she visits different classrooms, she gives a presentation on what the month means to her, and fosters a dialogue about it with the students.

The idea came from her and several of her African American coworkers.

"We all came together and was like what are we gonna do," she recalls. "What are we gonna do, to make sure that these students are educated about their history?"

Before her presentations were even given, Puckett and a few students spent weeks interviewing over 40 different students and staff at Jefferson, asking what Black History Month meant to each of them.

"Most of their answers were kind of typical. It's about Black history, it's about celebrating Black people," laughed Puckett. "However, Black History Month is all that, but it's a whole lot more."

Now, she's sharing what that 'more' is to her.

"Black history month is the truth about slavery. Black history month is the truth about America," said Puckett. "And if it wasn't for us, and for all of the things we did, built, and created - some of which were stolen - if it wasn't for us... If it wasn't for our oppression, if it wasn't for the years that we were beaten, raped, stolen, and murdered, then this country wouldn't be what it is today."

For Jefferson fifth graders, the project has been about more than learning faces and names.

"It's good to know where we came from and where our family is from and who we are," said student Demi Hill.

Another student, Naliah, remarked that, "It's interesting as you get deep down in it and you want to learn more and more."

Across town, Pat Seamer's sixth grade class in also learning about Black History Month. They're studying the Civil Rights Movement, and how it ties into present-day Black Lives Matter movements.

The key difference, is that Seamer, his classroom, and his Pleasant Valley school district, are predominately white.

"I don't know what it's like, as an African American," admitted Seamer. "I see these things, I watch the news, and all I can do is educate myself as best I can to deepen or develop my understanding and awareness to what's going on. And we just want to provide our students those same opportunities."

For some of his students, like Harper Miller, the experience has been eye-opening. When asked about why she, as a young, white American, should care about Black History Month, she responded that it's because the youth are the future.

"And if we know about [Black history] maybe we can take action," she stated. "It's just so... it just blows my mind and I just hope that one day we'll all be equal."

It's a lesson that Puckett hopes lasts longer than just for the month of February.