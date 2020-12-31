Fire breaks out at Taylor Ridge home on New Year's Eve

A home in a cul-de-sac was reported on fire around 3 p.m., December 31.

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — A fire broke out at a house in rural Rock Island County, southwest of Ski Snowstar.

The home, located in a cul-de-sac on 133rd Street Ct. West, was on fire around 3 p.m., Thursday, December 31.

Several firefighters were on scene putting out the fire, including a crew from Andalusia. Smoke was still billowing from the home around 4 p.m.

The home appeared to be a two-story structure, with fire damage in the front. A fire hose was seen sticking out of the front window.

