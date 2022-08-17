x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New name for TaxSlayer Center to be announced Thursday

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing the TaxSlayer Center's new name at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad City officials will be announcing the next name for the TaxSlayer Center.

According to a news release from the TaxSlayer Center, officials from the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be holding a press conference on Thursday, announcing a name change for the event center.

The press conference will at the Taxslayer Center's arena floor on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

Currently, the TaxSlayer Center is named as such due to a $3.3 million deal made in 2017 with the online tax and finance service company of the same name.

The agreement was set to last 10 years, so 5 years of the Taxslayer name still remain as per the contract. It is not immediately clear why a name change is potentially imminent while the second half of the decade-long deal is still left.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out