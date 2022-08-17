New name for TaxSlayer Center to be announced Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad City officials will be announcing the next name for the TaxSlayer Center.
According to a news release from the TaxSlayer Center, officials from the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be holding a press conference on Thursday, announcing a name change for the event center.
The press conference will at the Taxslayer Center's arena floor on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.
Currently, the TaxSlayer Center is named as such due to a $3.3 million deal made in 2017 with the online tax and finance service company of the same name.
The agreement was set to last 10 years, so 5 years of the Taxslayer name still remain as per the contract. It is not immediately clear why a name change is potentially imminent while the second half of the decade-long deal is still left.