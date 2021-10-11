TaxSlayer Center seeking annual Christmas tree donation

Donors will have removal costs covered and receive Disney on Ice tickets in exchange for their tree.

MOLINE, Ill. — Do you have a tall or overgrown tree you're looking to get rid of? The TaxSlayer Center will take it off your hands free of charge as part of their annual search for a Christmas tree this holiday season.

The tradition returns in 2021 after not taking place last year due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the TaxSlayer Center says the tree will be on display in the arena's Circle Drive and featured at the annual Lighting on the Commons Ceremony.

All costs for the tree removal will be covered by the TaxSlayer Center and they will also provide four complimentary tickets to Disney on Ice which is scheduled for November 18-21.

The height of the trees should range from 20 to 40 feet and should be available for removal the week of November 1.