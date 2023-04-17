With tax deadline imminent, lines build at Quad Cities filing services

Local firms said demand for services is higher this year as people want to get back as much money as they can.

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2023 deadline for filing taxes is Tuesday, April 18 and people across the Quad Cities were lining up at tax services to get theirs done.

At AmeriFile Tax Centers in Moline, people were lining up on Monday to file their taxes before it was too late.

"I have been working on the taxes since February, but there's just a lot of complications," resident Patty L. Cook said. "I did a whole year's worth of expenses trying to run it down here as fast as I could."

Some people like Cook tried to plan ahead, but others were too busy to file sooner.

"Usually I do it right away," resident Casey Alan said. "This year I've switched careers — I work out of town now so my schedule is all messed up."

Despite leaving things until the last minute, people like Cook said they needed help filing.

"We have retirement money, and we bought and sold a house and was on unemployment — just a lot of different schedules to file," Cook said. "I used to do our own our taxes for over 20 years, but then they got too complicated."

It was the same case for Alan.

"My employer is based in a different state - so owing taxes to one state, and then getting a refund from another state, and trying to figure out who gets what money and where it goes is kind of a headache," he said.

AmeriFile owner Jim Fromi said demand for tax return services has been higher for this year, as more people want to maximize the money they could receive.

"A lot of the COVID American Rescue Plan options have gone away — it's reduced refunds down $200-300 on average," Jim said. "When you see your refund start to go down, you want to make sure that somebody looks everything over — make sure you're getting all the credits and deductions available to you."

For those still not ready to file, Jim said people can file Form 4868 to get an extension. However, he says to be careful.

"It'll give you an extension of time to file, but not an extension of time to pay," Jim said. "If someone owes and they haven't gotten their things together, they need to do an extension, but they also need to send in 80 to 90% of what they think they owe on April 18."

Jim added that for those worried about owing a lot of money upfront, there is an option.

"Many people that are owing this year have opted to do a what's called a Form 9465 installment agreement, where we can take their refund and divide it up by 60 months," Jim explained. "So someone that's stuck owing $2,500 this year and doesn't have the funds to do it — we can do an installment agreement with the IRS that allows them to divide that over 60 months. Instead of paying $2,500, they might pay 30 or $40 a month. The IRS will charge some interest to do that, but it's a great option for people that can't come up with the money upfront."