Dozens of businesses taking part in 'Taste of LeClaire' this Saturday

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Dozens of businesses in LeClaire are joining together for the return of "Taste of LeClaire" on Saturday.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and feature free or discounted food and drink samples from different shops, restaurants and bars. People will be able to go around to each business for the specials during those hours.
The following businesses will be participating:
- LeClaire Olive Oil & Canning Co.
- Rising Tide Boutique
- The Shameless Chocoholic
- What BBQ & Bar
- Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium
- Wide River Winery Tasting Room
- Cody Road Coffee
- Grasshoppers Gift Shop
- Bela
- Razzleberries
- Mississippi River Distilling Company
- Green Tree Brewery
- Riverview Roadhouse
- Mississippi Cottage Antiques
More information on the different food and drinks available can be found here.