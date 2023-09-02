'We'll miss it' | Tappa's Steakhouse owners say goodbye

After serving the Quad Cities for 41 years, Cliff and Jan are closing their restaurant's doors and saying goodbye.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse has closed its door for the final time.

After serving the Quad Cities for 41 years, Cliff and Jan are saying goodbye to a building filled with memories.

"This is our life," Jan said. "We lived and breathe it every day."

When reflecting, Cliff said it began when he 'entered the business at 18 years old.'

"I was a busboy at Mr. Steak," Cliff said. "At that restaurant, I met Jan and I couldn't believe the adventures we would take on."

The restaurant was originally owned by Cliff's brother before he was murdered. Since then, the Tappa's took ownership and made sure to keep working hard even if people doubted their ability to stay in business.

"I was told 'you're wasting your time., you are never going to resurrect this place and you'd be lucky if you last six months'" Cliff said. "Now look at us, we did the best we could and I am proud of it."

Cliff says being able to create relationships with his workers and make them feel like family is what helped them stay in business.

"I never told my workers that I am their boss. We were in this together," Cliff said.

Tappa's served their last meal this week and closed two days earlier than expected. Jan says the reason behind it was "being exhausted" from many customers coming into her restaurant during the last few days.

"The outpour of love was incredible. Adults cried on our shoulders and so did children," Jan said. "I love this place and this community, it will always be in my heart forever."

The Tappas are planning on retiring and hope the building will be sold.