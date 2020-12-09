Taming of the Slough sees record year

River Action hosts the event every year, helping to show people how to enjoy the Mississippi and rivers right in their own backyard.

MOLINE, Ill — A little rain didn't stop hundreds of people from hitting the trails and water Saturday, Sept. 12. River Action hosted its annual Taming of the Slough event in Moline.

Organizers say they had a record number of people register for the event. Participants ran, biked and kayaked the route around Sylvan Island.

This year, people started the race individually so maintain social distancing throughout the course. And River Action thinks it may have had such a great turn out because COVID has force so many other events to cancel this summer.

One participant says the event was a great way to better himself.

"I think we constantly have to challenge ourselves and stay motivated and keeping moving," says Joe Moreno. "With this pandemic, this is one of the first few events we've seen in the Quad Cities, a live event. No wonder it was well attended."

River Action's next event is later this September. It's hosting an environmental film series at the Blue Grass drive-in theater.