Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival coming to Clinton in June

The music festival will make a stop in Clinton with the likes of Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Chase Rice and more.
Credit: https://tailgatentallboys.com/clinton/

CLINTON, Iowa — The City of Clinton is partnering with USA Concerts to host the Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival at the Clinton Riverfront, according to a news release.

The music festival will host a star-studded lineup of artists, including Tim McGraw, Chase rice, Jake Owen, Lainey Wilson and more.

The event will span three days from June 8-10 at the Clinton Riverfront located at 101 S. First St. 

Thursday, June 8.

  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Jackson Dean
  • Cooper Alan

Friday, June 9. 

  • Tim McGraw
  • Jake Owen
  • Jo Dee Messina
  • Alexandra Kay

Saturday, June 10. 

  • Chase Rice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Warren Zeiders
  • Chase Matthew

The event will be hosted by Chelcie Lynn along with the festival disk jockey, DJ Cliffy D.

More information can be found online at the festival's official website.

