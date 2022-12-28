Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival coming to Clinton in June

The music festival will make a stop in Clinton with the likes of Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Chase Rice and more.

CLINTON, Iowa — The City of Clinton is partnering with USA Concerts to host the Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival at the Clinton Riverfront, according to a news release.

The music festival will host a star-studded lineup of artists, including Tim McGraw, Chase rice, Jake Owen, Lainey Wilson and more.

The event will span three days from June 8-10 at the Clinton Riverfront located at 101 S. First St.

Thursday, June 8.

Mitchell Tenpenny

Lainey Wilson

Jackson Dean

Cooper Alan

Friday, June 9.

Tim McGraw

Jake Owen

Jo Dee Messina

Alexandra Kay

Saturday, June 10.

Chase Rice

Jelly Roll

Warren Zeiders

Chase Matthew

The event will be hosted by Chelcie Lynn along with the festival disk jockey, DJ Cliffy D.

More information can be found online at the festival's official website.