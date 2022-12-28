Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival coming to Clinton in June

CLINTON, Iowa — The City of Clinton is partnering with USA Concerts to host the Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival at the Clinton Riverfront, according to a news release.
The music festival will host a star-studded lineup of artists, including Tim McGraw, Chase rice, Jake Owen, Lainey Wilson and more.
The event will span three days from June 8-10 at the Clinton Riverfront located at 101 S. First St.
Thursday, June 8.
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Lainey Wilson
- Jackson Dean
- Cooper Alan
Friday, June 9.
- Tim McGraw
- Jake Owen
- Jo Dee Messina
- Alexandra Kay
Saturday, June 10.
- Chase Rice
- Jelly Roll
- Warren Zeiders
- Chase Matthew
The event will be hosted by Chelcie Lynn along with the festival disk jockey, DJ Cliffy D.
More information can be found online at the festival's official website.
