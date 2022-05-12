Driver flees scene of Locust Street crash on foot, leaving 3 injured kids behind

The crash that injured three young children happened Tuesday night after the same vehicle fled two separate traffic stops.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following two failed traffic stops, a driver fled the scene of a car crash on foot Tuesday, May 10, in Davenport and left three injured children passengers behind, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began as a disturbance at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at West Lake Park, police said. When officers arrived at the park following multiple 911 calls, the suspect fled the area by vehicle, and witnesses said an adult victim and possibly three children were also in the SUV. A short police chase took place, but the pursuit was stopped due to the actions of the driver, according to police.

A Scott County deputy spotted the same vehicle at about 7:35 p.m. traveling west on Locust Street in Davenport, and the deputy attempted a traffic stop at Locust and Brady streets. The SUV fled the stop at a high speed traveling eastbound on Locust.

Just minutes later, a traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Locust Street and Eastern Avenue. The same SUV had lost control and crashed at the intersection, and the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving three injured children behind in the SUV, according to the sheriff's office. Police said they believe the driver involved in the crash was the victim of the call report at West Lake Park.

All three children were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Charges were pending and the incident remained under investigation by the Davenport Police Department as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office via email to sheriff@scottcountyiowa.gov or Lt. Tom Leonard via phone at 563-326-8775.