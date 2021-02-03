Ankeny police confirm live pipe bomb found at polling place for school special election

A dog walker found "what appeared to be a pipe bomb" near the Lakeside Center in Ankeny, Iowa around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has confirmed a live pipe bomb was found at the Lakeside Center polling location Tuesday morning.

A dog walker found the device while walking near the center Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., according to police.

"This pipe bomb was rendered safe by a technician from the State Fire Marshal’s office and an investigation has begun in regards to this incident," police said in a Tuesday evening release. "There has been no other pipe bombs or devices found or reported in the city."

Around 10:15 a.m., Ankeny first responders began investigating reports of a suspicious device after evacuating folks from the polling site.

Ankeny police told Local 5 the site was evacuated on the report of the object, but the facility was cleared Tuesday afternoon.

An update at 10:44 a.m. said the first responders called in additional resources to help with the investigation.

Local 5's Lakyn McGee arrived at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Just before 11:30, she found out a bomb squad was on the scene.

Shortly after 12 p.m., someone yelled, "fire in the hole," which was followed by a loud bang. Authorities told Local 5 it's normal to "disrupt" devices, but didn't say what the device was exactly.

Neither Terrace Learning Center nor Parkview Middle School, both buildings nearby, were evacuated due to the situation since there was "no direct threat" to the school buildings.

An Ankeny Community School District spokesperson told Local 5 the district learned of the situation around 10:30 a.m.

"We made the decision to hold Parkview Middle School students and staff in the building until the police department has cleared the area. Activities in the building will carry on as usual," the spokesperson said. "Exterior doors will remain locked and classes will carry on as usual inside the building, but students and staff will not be allowed to go outside."

Students in a.m. preschool were dismissed safely to their parents or to buses and p.m. preschool is canceled to allow first responders to clear the area.

"We are working closely with the Ankeny Police Department and district staff will be on site until the threat has been lifted," the spokesperson added.

The scene has been made safe. Investigators are on scene collecting evidence. We would like to thank the State Fire Marshall’s office and the ATF for their assistance. #Ankenylakeshore @IowaDPS @ATFKansasCity — Ankeny Police (@AnkenyPolice) March 2, 2021

I want to thank our poll workers, election staff, @AnkenyPolice, the Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office and the Des Moines ATF for their help removing and keeping our voters and pollworkers safe from what has been confirmed as a live pipe bomb. — Jamie Fitzgerald (@Polkauditorfitz) March 3, 2021