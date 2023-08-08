Suspect sought in East Moline stabbing

East Moline Police are searching for 34-year-old Kenneth J. Steele after a stabbing Saturday night.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back downtown shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the 400 block of 15th Ave. at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, for a report of a stabbing victim.

Officers found a 37-year-old male victim who had a knife wound to his back at the scene. The victim was transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis by responding EMS. The male reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators named Kenneth J. Steele, 34, of Colona, as the suspect in the stabbing.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Steele for aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous.