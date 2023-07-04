Suspect in Clinton homicide killed in standoff with police in central Illinois

Randy A. Jackson fled from officers in Champaign County, Illinois, after his vehicle was spotted there Monday evening.

ST JOSEPH, Ill. — The suspect in a Clinton double shooting Sunday night has been killed after fleeing from police in Champaign County, Illinois.

Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man killed as Randy Allen Jackson, 39, who was wanted in connection with two shootings late July 2 and early July 3.

The coroner describes Jackson as being the "suspect in a recent homicide, that occurred in the state of Iowa," but Clinton Police have yet to confirm that to News 8.

Two people were initially wounded in the shootings, as both showed up at Mercy One hospital roughly five hours apart.

On Monday, July 3, at 7:47 p.m., Illinois State troopers joined Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit - throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties - of a vehicle believed to be involved in the Clinton shooting.

After briefly losing sight, the vehicle was located south of the town of St. Joseph, which is about 15 minutes east of Champaign.

While searching the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources officer located the suspect in a detached garage.

The suspect "engaged in a standoff" and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the scene.

According to the Illinois State Police news release, "the suspect refused to comply and an ISP trooper discharged their firearm."

Jackson was struck and taken to a nearby hospital in Urbana where he was later pronounced deceased at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Urbana.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. In accordance with the law, special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the events.