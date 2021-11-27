Supply chain crisis impacts Quad City group, special needs children

Mississippi Bend Trykes that provides customized bikes for kids with disabilities said it's asking the community for help to support children in need.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The ongoing supply chain crisis is impacting Quad City children with special needs.

Mississippi Bend Trykes that provides customized bikes for kids with disabilities said it's feeling the effects of the global issues.

Organization president Katie Powers said the group has been waiting over a year for more than a dozen new bikes.

"Tricycles ordered about a year ago still haven't even come in yet," Powers said.

Shipping delays and material shortages are to blame.

"There's a chance that they're not going to fit in it much longer, because we've waited so long for these trykes," Powers said.

The group is asking families with old or unused tricycles to return as a donation for other kids in need.

"There are families that are just going to keep waiting," Powers said.

The organization is waiting for around 20 tricycles to show up. An additional 10 tricycles are in need of being funded.

"Whether it's a physical disability or a cognitive issue, maybe they are impulsive or have decision-making issues, that it's just not safe to ride a regular bicycle," Powers said. "There's a lot of reasons why kids need adaptations and that's why we're here."

The backlog of bike shipments are not expected to arrive until spring 2022.

Mississippi Bend Trykes has provided tricycles to more than 200 families over the past five years.