Pipeline developer accused of breaking Iowa law

Numerous landowners across the state have voiced their opposition to easement requests from Summit Carbon Solutions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two different carbon dioxide pipelines that will cross through Iowa are in the early stages of development.

Those pipeline developers are Navigator CO2 Ventures with its "Heartland Greenway System" and Summit Carbon Solutions with its "Midwest Carbon Express."

Summit's project has gotten past the first stage; meetings in every county the pipeline will pass through.

The next step? Receiving voluntary easements from at least 15,000 Iowans. That process is receiving criticism from many landowners across the state.

"Summit is not honoring the Iowa law in regard to surveys. Iowa law requires a 10-day certified mailing notice. They could at least honor Iowa law. They're not doing that," Emmet County landowner Gordon Garrison told Local 5.

That 10-day certified mailing notice must come if a landowner refuses an initial survey.

There's another problem some landowners are facing. Last week, the Iowa Utilities Board ruled to not allow names or addresses of landowners affected to be released. That came to the dismay of some activist groups.

"[Summit] wants to suppress contact and dialogue among landowners. That is wrong. It's like giving one team the playbook and the other team has no clue what's going on," Ed Fallon, director of Bold Iowa said.

The IUB has not taken any action against Summit Carbon Solutions in regard to the numerous complaints they have received.

"The Iowa Utilities Board is no longer a watchdog. For the public interest, they become a lapdog of industry," Fallon added.

Jess Mazour with the Sierra Club of Iowa says the project is a cash grab for Summit.

"This project is a private profit project. Summit owns the CO2, and now Summit wants to own the infrastructure. Summit owns the profits, but Iowans are being asked to take the risk."