Students evacuated from Augustana residence hall after afternoon fire

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Students had to be evacuated from an Augustana residence hall after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, the Rock Island County Fire Department was called to Augustana College's Westerlin Residence Center after a fire report.
For a time, heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof.
At 3 p.m., Augustana reported on Twitter that the fire had been extinguished, no injuries were reported, and the building had not taken serious structural damage.
An Augustana spokesperson later said that the fire had only affected the rooftop of only one section of the building, and that students will be able to return to their room for the night.
Augustana says that the students handled the incident well with the help of support staff and have remained patient and caring while they wait to return home.