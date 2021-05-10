Students evacuated from Augustana residence hall after afternoon fire

Students were evacuated after a fire broke out at a residence hall, but luckily, it was controlled quickly and didn't cause any structural damage.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Students had to be evacuated from an Augustana residence hall after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, the Rock Island County Fire Department was called to Augustana College's Westerlin Residence Center after a fire report.

For a time, heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof.

At 3 p.m., Augustana reported on Twitter that the fire had been extinguished, no injuries were reported, and the building had not taken serious structural damage.

An Augustana spokesperson later said that the fire had only affected the rooftop of only one section of the building, and that students will be able to return to their room for the night.