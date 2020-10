Thick, black smoke could be seen just after 12:30 p.m. from John Deere Road in Moline.

MILAN, Ill. — A structure was on fire in the 200 block of 14th Street Northeast in Milan, Illinois Tuesday.

Multiple departments responded to the fire at an Anytime Truck and Trailer building. Multiple tankers of water were brought in to contain the fire.