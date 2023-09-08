Stone Apple Barn announces 2023 season hours and it starts in August

The barn will be open in August, and apple picking will start in September.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — It's one of the first signs of Fall, y'all. Stones Apple Barn is announcing its 2023 hours.

The company posted to Facebook, saying they will be opening Monday, August 28th, 2023 for the season. They will be open 7 days a week from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In August the barn is the only section open.

Pick your own apples and pears will open September 8th, 2023, and will run through October. While Stones will be open 7 days a week through October, the pick-your-own events are only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Stones Apple Barn also reminded people that they only accept cash or check.

According to the Stones Apple Barn website, the orchard is family founded, and has been growing fruit for more than 100 years. They say their goal is to provide fresh, home-grown fruit and treats to the community.



"Our orchard has grown to be the largest independent fruit farm in the East Moline, IL area," Stones Apple Barn says. "In fact, we have people from all over the Quad Cities area regularly come and visit us".

Stones has more than 3,500 trees in their orchard with a wide variety of types of apples.

There is a 20 pound minimum for pick-your-own.

Stones also offers free hayrides too and from the orchard to help with hauling your harvest.