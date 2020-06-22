Stolen vehicle found in Muscatine quarry and recovered

The car was discovered by scuba divers out on a training exercise.

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Department is looking into a car theft after said vehicle was found submerged in a quarry.

Divers from Bettendorf's Scuba Adventures QCA were doing training dives in the Deep Lakes Park quarry on Sunday, June 21st when one discovered a vehicle hidden 20 feet below the surface.

The Sheriff's Office was contacted and,during recovery, discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The divers were able to assist officers with the recovery effort.