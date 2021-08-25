Clinton County fisherman discovers car stolen in 2010 submerged in Lake Killdeer

A local fisherman happened across a truck that was reported stolen over a decade ago submerged 15 below the lake's surface.

DEWITT, Iowa — A local reportedly came across a submerged car in Lake Killdeer, and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office discovered it to be to be a car that was reported stolen over a decade ago.

According to the CCSO, at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, deputies were tipped off by a Clinton County Conservation employee about a discovery in Lake Killdeer in rural DeWitt.

The employee revealed that a local fisherman had come across a submerged vehicle about 15 feet underwater and 30 feet away from the shoreline while using a fish finder.

The car, which was pull from the water by a tow truck, was found to be a truck that was reported stolen over a decade ago on July 26, 2010.

