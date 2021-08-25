x
Clinton County fisherman discovers car stolen in 2010 submerged in Lake Killdeer

A local fisherman happened across a truck that was reported stolen over a decade ago submerged 15 below the lake's surface.
Credit: Clinton County Sheriff's Office

DEWITT, Iowa — A local reportedly came across a submerged car in Lake Killdeer, and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office discovered it to be to be a car that was reported stolen over a decade ago.

According to the CCSO, at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, deputies were tipped off by a Clinton County Conservation employee about a discovery in Lake Killdeer in rural DeWitt.

The employee revealed that a local fisherman had come across a submerged vehicle about 15 feet underwater and 30 feet away from the shoreline while using a fish finder.

The car, which was pull from the water by a tow truck, was found to be a truck that was reported stolen over a decade ago on July 26, 2010.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the  theft or the car's abandonment are asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at (563) 242-9211.

