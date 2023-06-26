Stockton flower farm is blooming with pride

Drew Groezinger is a 7th generation producer in Jo Daviess County, taking the farm from produce to petals.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Ill. — Flowers have long been used as a way of showing love, sympathy, or showing that you're simply thinking of someone. It makes us feel special. According to the Society of American Florists, 65% of Americans feel special when receiving flowers. There's a flower farm nestled in rural Jo Daviess County, Illinois that is helping people celebrate any occasion.

Since 2016, Clara Joyce Flowers has provided specialty-cut flowers to people in the area, and florists across the United States. This Pride month, News 8 is highlighting LGBTQ+ owned businesses who are having an impact on our communities.

Drew Groezinger, a gay man and business owner of Clara Joyce Flowers knows a thing or two about getting his hands dirty on the farm.

"My family has been living in Jo Daviess County since the 1860s," said Groezinger. "I'm a seventh generation producer in our county."

The 24-acre property started as a vegetable farm.

Clara Joyce Flowers' vegetable operation 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Groezinger wanted to take the farm in a different direction, specifically moving to grow flowers.

"I texted my best friend and was like 'what was the name of a women who was in your family you never met but felt a connection to?' and she said Clara," said Groezinger. "She asked the same of me and mine was Joyce, my father's mother."

Thus, Clara Joyce Flowers was born.

The flower farm has three main pillars in which they operate. First, they sell wholesale to florists across the country. Secondly, they sell young plants. Finally, and where Groezinger spends most of his time, is in wedding and event design.

When COVID-19 hit, like many businesses, Clara Joyce Flowers needed to find ways to pivot to survive. They created 'Petals on the Porch', which is a system based entirely on the honor system where people can visit the farm Fridays - Sundays 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Visitors can stop at their studio's porch and pick up mixed bouquets and bunches of flowers. Customers simply pay in exact cash, PayPal, Venmo or check.

Clara Joyce Flowers Gallery 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

As a gay business owner in rural Jo Daviess County, Groezinger says he is feeling the love from the community.

"To see the community so incredibly supportive of me... we have people from Stockton come to the porch all the time to get their weekly flowers."

Groezinger says he wants to leave a positive lasting impression, both in the space they've been given and in the people's lives they get to touch.