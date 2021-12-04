Sterling woman injured in Whiteside County rollover crash

Officials say the woman had to be rescued from the car by firefighters after the accident in rural Morrison on Sunday.

MORRISON, Ill. — A Sterling woman briefly trapped in a car and injured after a rollover crash in Whiteside County on Sunday, April 11.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were altered to a car crash site at US. Route 30 and Hillside Road, near rural Morrison.

The vehicle in question was travelling eastward when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The car then struck a culvert and rolled over.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Sterling, was then stuck in the car and injured, and she was quickly rescued from the wreck by the Morrison Fire Department.

The driver was then rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.