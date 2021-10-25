1 dead, man arrested after fatal Sterling shooting

One man was shot and killed on Monday morning.

STERLING, Ill. — Police have arrested a man following a shooting that killed one person early Monday.

According to a Sterling police report, officers were dispatched at 7:40 a.m. to a residence in the 900 block of West 4th Street for a "disturbance related call."

Authorities arrived and found an adult male who had been shot inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sterling Police Chief Alejandro Chavira says an adult male suspect was arrested on scene shortly after officers arrived.

No additional information is available and there is reportedly no risk to the public.