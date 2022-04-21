Sterling police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Police said the crash occurred just after intersection 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Lynn Boulevard/River Road.

STERLING, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle-SUV crash on Thursday, according to a press release from the Sterling Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Lynn Boulevard/River Road.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 20-year-old Jordan Hurst, of Sterling, and the SUV driver has been identified as 80-year-old Hortencia Garza of Rock Falls. Both were taken to local health facilities where Hust was pronounced dead, police said.

Initial police reports say Hurst was traveling eastbound on E. Lincolnway and Garza westbound turning left onto River Road. As of Thursday, no citations have been issued and police are continuing to interview witnesses.

The incident is currently under investigation.