Police searching for Sterling man wanted in home invasion

A 24-year-old is connected to a home invasion which left one victim battered, according to Sterling Police.

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a home invasion which took place last month.

24-year-old Cyle Poff is connected to an incident on September 27, where a male victim was battered, according to a Sterling Police Report released on October 22.

Poff has brown hair, brown eyes, and is listed at 6-foot, 3-inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Poff is encouraged to contact the Sterling Police Department or local authorities.

People looking to remain anonymous can call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.