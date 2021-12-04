Sterling Fire Lieutenant dies while responding to house fire

The Sterling, Illinois City Manager says Lt. Garrett Ramos was actively responding to a house fire when the floor beneath him collapsed.

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Fire Department is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Garrett Ramos Saturday. The Fire Department was called to a house fire at 10031 Ridge Road in Rural Rock Falls at 11:04 pm. The Sterling Fire Department was called as an automatic aid alarm to assist the Rock Falls Fire Department.

Other departments were also called to assist; Dixon City, Dixon Rural, Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Tampico, Polo, Harmon, Dixon Rural, Amboy, Mount Morris and the Chadwick fire districts assisted along with CGH EMS support.

"It is with great sadness the City of Sterling notifies the community that in the early hours of December 4th, while Sterling Fire Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside fighting the house fire, the floor collapsed beneath him, necessitating a rescue operation." said Scott Shumard, Sterling City Manager.

The City of Sterling says EMS crews tried to save Lt. Ramos' life but were not successful. "This is the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department." Said Shumard.

Lieutenant Ramos was 38 years old. According to the City, Lt. Ramos had been serving with the Sterling Fire Department since October 2012. "He was an amazing individual of the highest caliber on and off duty." said Shumard.

Lt. Ramos leaves behind his wife and 2 young children.

The State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation.

Fire Departments across the region began pouring out their show of support on social media.

The Princeton Fire Department sends our sincerest condolences to the Sterling Fire Department. It is with deep regret... Posted by Princeton Fire Department, Illinois on Saturday, December 4, 2021

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department sends our sincere condolences to the Sterling Fire Department. IT IS WITH DEEP... Posted by Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District on Saturday, December 4, 2021