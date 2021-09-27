House fire leaves one dead, another in critical condition in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. — A rapid house fire early Monday morning left one Sterling resident dead and another in critical condition.
Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments responded to a two-story house fire at about 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 on the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue, according to spokesperson David Northcutt from the Sterling Fire Department.
The fire started in the front of the home, according to a news release from Sterling Fire, and quickly swallowed the entire 1st floor in its flames. Firefighters were able to enter through a window and rescue a 71-year-old man trapped in a bedroom.
Crews were fighting flames at the scene of the fire for nearly 5 hours.
The man was transported to airlifted to a nearby hospital, police said, where he ultimately died from his injuries.
A woman also escaped from the burning home. She was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated. According to police, she was in critical condition.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Monday morning.