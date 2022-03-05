Fallen Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos to be honored by Illinois state fire marshal

Ramos died in December 2021 after a floor collapsed beneath him while he was fighting a fire in Rock Falls.

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos will be posthumously honored Tuesday, May 10, at the annual Illinois state fire marshal's Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor ceremony.

Ramos, who died Dec. 4 2021, fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls, will be one of four Illinois firefighters honored. His family will be presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge by Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

Ramos is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty in the Sterling Fire Department's 150-year history.

The other three fallen firefighters to be honored are:

Firefighter/paramedic Michael Pickering, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Mehdi Mourad, Wabash Fire Protection District

One of the four will be awarded the Medal of Honor. It is “the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in a great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk."