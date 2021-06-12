Memorial fund created for family of fallen Sterling firefighter

The City of Sterling and IAFF Local 2301 have created a memorial fund for the family of late Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos.

STERLING, Ill. — A trust fund has been made for the family of late Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos who died while on duty late Friday, Dec. 3rd.

The City of Sterling and IAFF Local 2301 have created a 'Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund' through Sauk Valley Bank. The union is working with Ramos' family to establish a trust with 100% of the proceeds going to his wife and children.

All donations can be made through any Sauk Valley Bank location with checks being written out to the 'Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund.'

The City of Sterling says online donations will also be available 'soon' and can be found at the official memorial page.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also ordered flags to fly at half-staff throughout the state from sunrise on Dec. 7th until sunset on Dec. 9th.

Ramos passed away after responding to a call in rural Rock Falls while he was fighting a fire and the floor collapsed beneath him. He marks the first firefighter line-of-death duty in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

Public visitation and funeral arrangements for Ramos are scheduled for Dec. 8th-9th.