Pedestrian killed, officer injured in crash on Sterling - Rock Falls bridge

Around midnight on Sunday, an driver struck a pedestrian and and officer on the First Avenue Bridge, killing the former and injuring the latter.

STERLING, Ill. — A crash in the middle of the night on Sunday in Sterling, IL resulted in the death of a pedestrian and injury of a police officer.

According to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker, at around 12:45 a.m. on January 23, police were alerted to a crash on the First Avenue Bridge south of Wallace Street.

Early information says that an allegedly-drunk driver, currently unidentified, was driving north on the bridge when they struck a male pedestrian and a Sterling police officer who were also on the bridge.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead. The officer suffered minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.

The bridge was closed for several hours following the incident, but was later reopened.

The driver has been arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and is being held in the Whiteside Count Jail.