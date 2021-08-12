Garrett Ramos was a nine-year veteran of the Sterling Fire Department. He was posthumously promoted to captain before Wednesday's visitation.

STERLING, Ill. — It was a somber day in the Sterling and Rock Falls community as community members gathered to remember a firefighter killed after a floor collapsed during a house fire just days ago.

Garrett Ramos, a lieutenant with the Sterling Fire Department, was promoted posthumously to captain before Wednesday's visitation services at Sterling High School.

Hundreds of people came to the high school Wednesday night to pay their final respects to a nine-year fire department veteran who served since 2012.

Among the people at the visitation were family, friends and community members, plus dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the state of Illinois.

Community members describe Ramos as a great man, who loved his job as a firefighter as much as he did his family.

Those close to the family said Ramos' death is a heartbreaking loss for the entire community.

"The old adage, like father like son, is true with that family too," said Keko Martinez.

Martinez did not know Ramos personally, but did know his family. Martinez was among the crowds gathered to pay their final respects.

A memorial is now set up outside the Sterling Fire Station. Resting among the flowers is Captain Ramos' uniform, after the department posthumously promoted this father, friend and hero.

The fire station was staffed Wednesday night by firefighters from across the region, so Sterling firefighters could attend the visitation.

The funeral for Captain Ramos is Thursday at the Westwood Sports Center in Sterling at 10 a.m.