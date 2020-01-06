3 killed in early morning fire at Sterling apartment complex

One of the victims includes a child who was transported to Rockford for burn treatments.

STERLING, Ill. — A fire in a Sterling, IL apartment complex left 3 people dead in the early morning on Monday, June 1st.

Sterling police say that the blaze erupted from the Western Apartments on Third Street, across from the Sterling Steel Company, in the early hours of the morning.

Officials say that three people have been confirmed dead as a result of the fire, including a child that was rushed to a Rockford facility for severe burn treatment.