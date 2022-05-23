Davenport Mayor Matson makes infrastructure, business, public safety the focus of State of the City address

Matson's 2022 address focused on Davenport's continued efforts to improve infrastructure, neighborhoods, public safety, and business development.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Mayor Mike Matson delivered his 2022 State of the City address - his third since taking office in 2020 - on Monday morning, May 23 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Matson began by pinpointing the top four priorities of the City of Davenport currently and moving forward, as determined by a citizen survey: infrastructure, quality neighborhoods, public safety, and economic development through business.

“You’re going to keep seeing barricades,” Matson said. “You’re going to keep seeing roadblocks. You’re going to keep seeing things being fixed … We continue to find ways to invest in our infrastructure and improve the way you get around.”

In the fiscal year 2023, the city will dedicate a $236 million balance budget, supplemented by American Rescue Plan Act funding, toward efforts that meet those four priorities while also maintaining the current tax levy rate, Matson said.

“Being a safe, stable, welcoming community - that’s what we strive for,” he said. “We’re continuing to work on those three pillars, and that’s what we’ll always continue to do.”

Through four months of public feedback, work sessions, ranking and prioritizing more than 55 project options, staff recommendations, and City Council discussion, ARPA funds were designated to go toward 10 projects, Matson said. Those projects include putting social workers in libraries, developing reading initiatives for pre-K children, bettering sewer infrastructure, reinvesting in neighborhoods, and more.

Matson also mentioned the partnerships with both big retailers and small businesses that have made economic development possible in downtown Davenport, at the riverfront, and along 53rd Street.

“(We understand) how important it is to help small businesses … continue economic development, continue to grow, continue to build to provide opportunities … so you can pick and choose where you want to work, what you want to do,” Matson said.

Some of the businesses include Amazon, Daq Fac, Mississippi River Distilling Company, Tappa’s Steakhouse, and Hy-Vee Regional Bakery and Pharmacy.

“Davenport is in a very good place, both financially and others,” Matson said in his address, “and I’m proud to help lead and be a part of this team.”