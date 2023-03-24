Staff, parents raise concerns over issues at West Carroll High School

SAVANNA, Ill. — West Carroll High School is facing a slew of challenges after staff says it's under a crisis environment.
The West Carroll Education Association union representing teachers said the issues have increased in a matter of weeks.
Union officials said it comes after losing staff, principals and students following a lack of leadership support and addressing school-related concerns.
Some families reached out to News 8 citing a number of inappropriate actions, including physical and verbal, from staff members towards students.
Students who talked with News 8 said this has created a lot of uncertainty.
"It's chaotic and a lot of students are stressing out, they're leaving the school," a student said. "It's too much stress on them."
"My daughter has just been having issue after issue," a mother who wanted to remain anonymous told News 8. "As far as my child, if it doesn't get worked out here in a little while, I don't know. Maybe go to Easton Valley, I'm not sure."
The union aims its frustration at the West Carroll School District superintendent Julie Katzenberger, in an press release outlined below.
- "Superintendent Katzenberger not keeping parents in the loop about student issues.
- Superintendent Katzenberger regularly rejecting input from staff members when it comes to addressing students and school issues.
- Loss of professional staff, support staff, and building administrators due to micromanaging and constant conflict with Superintendent Katzenberger, which shows the district is struggling to attract and retain top-quality educators for our students.
- Teachers fearing retaliation from Superintendent Katzenberger for bringing up concerns at board meetings or to board members."
News 8 was not able to reach Katzenberger in response to the allegations. Community members tried asking the West Carroll School District school board about the issues at a town hall meeting Thursday, but they were told to stick to the subject of the school consolidation.