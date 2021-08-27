St. Patrick's Day parade arrives in August

The St. Patrick Society moved the parade to the summer after being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Patrick Society moved its annual "Grand Parade" to Saturday, August 28th.

The decision was made after the event was cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19.

"It's gonna be hot, but put on your green shorts come out to the parade. Have a good time," owner of Me & Billy, Bill Collins said.

In past years, the parade brought heavy traffic into the downtown Davenport restaurant.

"It is going to be a wonderful day we just need the right ingredient and that is people to come out for the parade," he said.

But, with the different date and weather, the parade's turnout is up in the air.

Local health officials also worry about large crowds gathering as cases and hospitalizations are rising.

"We are absolutely going in the wrong direction," Rock Island County Health Department, Janet Hill said. "The difference between now and March of 2020 was having three highly effective vaccines that will make the pandemic disappear, As people get vaccinated the virus can't duplicate."

But people can take part in the celebrations if they've taken the necessary precautions.

"if you're vaccinated, you absolutely can go out and do many of these fun things that we've all been craving for the last year and a half," Hill said.



"Let's enjoy St. Patrick's Day, but in August," said Collins.