St. Ambrose University Graduates Winter Class of 2021

Nearly 300 students graduated during an in-person ceremony at St. Ambrose University.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Graduation day is a time all college students look forward to, and it finally arrived on Dec. 18 for St. Ambrose University students.

"It was wonderful. And so it's a great way to celebrate wonderful students that we send out in the world to enrich lives and do Ambrosian things," said Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose University Communications Director.

Nearly 300 students who pushed through late nights, early morning, and the covid-19 pandemic walked across the stage.

Bernard Buhake, a star athlete who crossed the stage, says he wouldn't trade in his experience as a St. Ambrose grad, even with his two last years in a pandemic.

"It's nothing I've ever been a part of before. That's something I haven't experienced," said Buhake. "But it just had taught me to be resilient. I think it taught all of us to be resilient."

"It's just like a weight off my shoulders, honestly," said Kaitlyn Green, St. Ambrose graduate.

Green is another graduate whose experience was far different. She was a transfer student whose only two years on campus were everything but ordinary.

"It was hard because I was on campus, and then we went off-campus, and then we're back on campus," said Green. "Just trying to keep in touch with professors, my classmates, schoolwork, and on top of, I have a job outside of school."

This year students have a more substantial chance at job security than last year's class.

"I declared for the NFL draft. So I'm going to be training for that, definitely for school-wise, or master's of organizational leadership or public health," said Buhake.

"I actually have a job interview for a probation officer job right now, which should be the first step into what I want to eventually do one day," said Green.