St. Ambrose School of Social Work pushes students to vote on National Voter Registration Day

The school partnered with two voting organizations to help students get registered to vote and encourage others to do the same.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, and a Quad Cities school is continuing its push to get people to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm election in November.

The St. Ambrose University School of Social Work promoted its third National Voters Registration Day on Tuesday. Students in the program set up shop outside of the Rogalski Center to encourage other students to register to vote.

Annah Haring, a social work student at SAU emphasizes the impact that students' votes have.

"And what's going to happen when we vote, is you're helping out the community, you're helping out with, being able to, you know, vote for that person that you want to make our lives better," Haring said.

The School of Social Work partnered with two outside groups to make this event happen.

"This organization called 'Voting is Social Work'; So they were started around 2016 to really promote voting within social work, social work education, social work practice,those types of things. And then Vot-ER is really where the QR code came from," said Dr. Christie Law, the Director of the School of Social Work.

That QR code gives students easier access to the registration process.

"If you are unable to vote today... you can take one of these and give them to other people. We also have awesome prizes for people around campus to come and vote and be able to be registered," Haring added.

Other registered voters said they are voting to get their voices heard and make informed decisions when voting.

If you are not registered yet, you can go to nationalvoterregistrationday.org to get started.