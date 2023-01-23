St. Ambrose kicks off civil rights week with silent march

"There was a significant role that this university played in the movement."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University held a silent walk on Monday, Jan. 23 to kick off its campus civil rights week, which lasts through Friday, Jan. 27

The March to Remember started at Christ the King Chapel and ended in the Rogalski center, where students, faculty and staff could sign a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

"What they're committing to is really that they will be knowledgeable, and they will do something with the knowledge that they have, that they commit to learn and commit to be a difference maker in this society. What more could we ask for?" SAU Associate VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ryan Saddler said.

The civil rights week celebration outlines the significant role St. Ambrose University played in the civil rights movement in the Quad Cities.

"The Civil Rights Movement really expanded beyond race to include other demographics," Saddler said. "We all benefit from what those who fought that good fight."

"There were priests, students who led a lot of the St. Ambrose arm of this piece, working in conjunction with members of our community," Saddler said.

Those advocates helped fight for those without equal opportunities due to racism, poverty and lack of education.

"Everyone can do something, but just you trying, you taking that first step that makes the biggest difference in the world," SAU Senior Daniel Salazar said.

This is the 13th year the university has held a silent march.

